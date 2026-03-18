VCs line up for ₹1 lakh crore government fund

More than 100 Indian venture capital firms, including Mela Ventures, Blume Ventures, and Chiratae, are lining up for a slice of the massive ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) fund. This six-year government-backed scheme aims to fuel India's next wave of tech breakthroughs.

How the fund works The RDI fund has a two-layer setup: money first goes into a Special Purpose Fund, then gets distributed by agencies like Technology Development Board and BIRAC.

The source does not specify any fiscal-year-specific allocation; it only states a ₹1 lakh crore outlay to be deployed over six years (announced in the July 2025 budget).

Startups may receive low- or nil-rate loans, equity, or contributions to deep-tech funds.

Funding deep tech startups VCs want this funding to back deep tech startups working on big ideas in research and innovation: think AI, robotics, clean energy, and more.

Vishal Katariya from Ankur Capital summed it up well: he said the fund will help bridge the growth-capital gap for deeptech funds.