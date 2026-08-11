Vecton AI raises ₹6cr pre seed to scale FDE model

Vecton AI, an AI transformation partner focused on financial institutions, just raised ₹6 crore in pre-seed funding led by Zeropearl VC, with backing from several founders and operators.

Started by Himanshu Goyal and Gaurav Mandlecha, the company builds AI tools for banks and financial firms.

The new funds will help them upgrade their Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) model and speed up product development.