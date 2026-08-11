Vecton AI raises ₹6cr pre seed to scale FDE model
Vecton AI, an AI transformation partner focused on financial institutions, just raised ₹6 crore in pre-seed funding led by Zeropearl VC, with backing from several founders and operators.
Started by Himanshu Goyal and Gaurav Mandlecha, the company builds AI tools for banks and financial firms.
The new funds will help them upgrade their Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) model and speed up product development.
Vecton FDE builds compliant production AI
Vecton's FDE model places engineers directly inside client teams to create custom AI solutions, helping financial institutions actually use AI in real ways, not just test it out.
They've already worked with 10 clients (including big names), focusing on real results instead of flashy pilots.
As co-founder Mandlecha puts it, "Our engagements start with the business problem, not the technology. Our engineers work alongside the customer's team on their actual problem statements, and build AI solutions that are compliant and hold up in production. That's what changes outcomes inside a financial institution, and this funding enables us to transform more clients."