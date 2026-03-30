Vedanta asks Supreme Court to revisit Jaypee asset sale decision

Vedanta offered 16,726 cr package

Jaypee Group owes a massive ₹57,000 crore, so this is a big deal in India's insolvency world.

Vedanta had revised its bid in November, ultimately offering ₹16,726 crore with an upfront cash component of ₹6,563 crore, but creditors still chose Adani for the immediate cash.

Now, with the Supreme Court set to weigh in soon, this case could shake up how big bankruptcies get settled in India.