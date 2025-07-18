Vedanta gets solid vote of confidence from CRISIL, ICRA

Vedanta's debt situation has improved significantly

CRISIL reviewed Vedanta independently and said the allegations haven't hurt its finances or daily operations.

In fact, Vedanta has improved its debt situation—cutting its leverage ratio from 3.2x to 2.5x in just a year—thanks to strong aluminum and zinc business.

The company's also been reshuffling its loans to lower costs starting FY 2026, showing it's serious about staying financially healthy no matter the headlines.