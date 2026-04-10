Vedanta questions lenders' Adani Group pick for JAL despite 17000cr Business Apr 10, 2026

Vedanta is questioning why lenders picked Adani Group's plan to take over Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. (JAL), even though Vedanta offered more money, ₹17,000 crore compared to Adani's ₹15,343 crore.

Lenders say they went with Adani because of a bigger upfront payment.

The case is now with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), and the hearing is set to continue on 13 April 2026.