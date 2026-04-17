Vedanta shares dip after probe blames negligence for Chhattisgarh blast Business Apr 17, 2026

Vedanta's stock slipped a bit on Friday after new findings blamed negligence for the deadly boiler explosion in April 2026 at its Chhattisgarh plant.

The blast, which happened in April 2026 in Singhitarai village, killed 20 people and injured 16 others.

News of the investigation has rattled investor confidence, leading to the drop in share price.