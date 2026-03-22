Vedanta takes Adani-JA deal to NCLAT, wants it blocked

NCLAT will mainly check if all rules were followed

Vedanta says the bidding process wasn't handled right and that their revised offer was ignored.

Meanwhile, Adani's much bigger ₹14,543 crore bid got a massive thumbs-up from 93.8% of creditors, unlocking some prime assets near Noida airport.

Now, NCLAT will mainly check if all rules were followed during the process; they won't be re-evaluating who made the best offer.