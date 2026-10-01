Vedanta to invest $200 million in Rajasthan oil recovery for 2026-27
Vedanta Oil and Gas (formerly Cairn India) is putting $200 million into boosting oil production in Rajasthan for 2026-27.
They're focusing on three key fields (Mangla, Bhagyam, and Aishwariya) using polymer flooding, well interventions and other enhanced-recovery measures to fight the natural drop in output and keep those wells pumping.
Vedanta targets Mangla above 150,000 bpd
India's oil production has barely budged for two decades while demand keeps rising.
Vedanta wants to flip the script by ramping up Mangla field's output from 80,000 to over 150,000 barrels per day using advanced recovery methods like polymer flooding.
Rajasthan already makes up most of Vedanta's oil output, so improving efficiency here could help close the gap between what India produces and what it actually needs.