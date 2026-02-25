Vedanta to raise ₹3,000cr via NCDs: What's in it

The NCDs will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and Vedanta says they're on track with all current debt payments—no delays or defaults. Details like interest rates and timelines will be shared in the official offer document.

Vedanta's stock has risen 77% in a year

After this funding news dropped, Vedanta's shares jumped 5% to ₹732, pushing its market value up to ₹2.83 lakh crore—a 77% stock rise over the 12 months to February 2026 (Feb 2025-Feb 2026).

The company reported a 60% jump in net profit in the quarter ended December 2025 and has set aside $1.5-1.7 billion for new projects in aluminum, zinc, power, and oil & gas for FY2025-26 (Apr 1, 2025-Mar 31, 2026).