Vedanta to raise ₹3,000cr via NCDs: What's in it
Vedanta just got Committee of Directors approval to raise up to ₹3,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs)—basically, a way for big companies to borrow money from investors.
They'll offer up to three lakh NCDs at ₹1 lakh each through private placement.
NCDs will be listed on BSE
The NCDs will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and Vedanta says they're on track with all current debt payments—no delays or defaults.
Details like interest rates and timelines will be shared in the official offer document.
Vedanta's stock has risen 77% in a year
After this funding news dropped, Vedanta's shares jumped 5% to ₹732, pushing its market value up to ₹2.83 lakh crore—a 77% stock rise over the 12 months to February 2026 (Feb 2025-Feb 2026).
The company reported a 60% jump in net profit in the quarter ended December 2025 and has set aside $1.5-1.7 billion for new projects in aluminum, zinc, power, and oil & gas for FY2025-26 (Apr 1, 2025-Mar 31, 2026).