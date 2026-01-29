Vedanta's profit soars 60%—here's why it matters

Vedanta hit a record EBITDA of ₹15,171 crore (up 34%), with margins expanding to 41%. Production was solid too: aluminum output rose slightly to 620 kilotons, while alumina production surged by 57%. Zinc operations also grew. On the financial side, Vedanta trimmed its debt ratio a bit—always good news for stability.

Why should you care?

Vedanta's stock closed 4% higher at ₹767.55 apiece on January 29, before the results were announced in the post-market hours.

Plus, India's company tribunal just okayed their plan to split into five focused companies—a move expected to unlock more value and sharpen their game in metals.

If you're curious about big business moves or how companies adapt and grow, this is one to watch.