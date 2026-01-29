Vedantu's revenue jumps, but losses still growing

Expenses up and financial worries linger

Employee costs shot up to ₹219 crore, making up the biggest chunk of Vedantu's total expenses at ₹444 crore.

The company tried to soften the blow by adding a one-time gain from Ace Creative Learning, which helped cut net losses to ₹123 crore.

Still, with just ₹40 crore in cash left and negative profit margins, Vedantu faces some tough financial challenges ahead.