Velmenni secures 30 cr from PI Ventures to scale Li-Fi
Velmenni, a startup working on super-fast wireless internet using light (Li-Fi), just raised ₹30 crore in fresh funding led by PI Ventures.
The money will help them support expansion in India and overseas and continued development of solutions, which uses beams of light instead of radio waves to deliver high-speed internet: no messy cables needed.
CEO Deepak Solanki says this could make fast, reliable connections possible even where regular infrastructure falls short.
Li-Fi gains adoption in telecom, defense
Velmenni's light-based system is already making waves in telecom and defense because it's cheaper to set up, works well in crowded cities, and can't be jammed, making it extra secure.
With over 50 deployments completed and early traction in the US and Southeast Asia, this new funding will help them expand even more.