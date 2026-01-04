US attack on Venezuela: Will it impact Indian oil refiners?

Export dynamics

Venezuela's oil exports and potential impact on global prices

Of the nearly 765,000 barrels per day (bpd) that Venezuela exports, over three-quarters go to China. The US accounted for about 17% of these exports in 2025, with the rest mainly going to Cuba, Spain, and Italy. An industry executive has said any disruption in Venezuelan supply would only affect a few buyers as the global oil market is well-supplied and can absorb any shortfall.