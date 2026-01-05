Venezuela's regime change won't shake up global oil prices

Even after the US ousted Venezuela's President Maduro, oil prices barely budged—US crude slipped just 0.5% to $57 a barrel. President Trump talked up sending American drillers to revive Venezuela's oil production, but traders aren't convinced it'll happen quickly, thanks to tough sanctions and Venezuela's shaky infrastructure.

Sanctions and blockades still choking Venezuelan oil The US tanker blockade, running since December 2025, is still making it hard for Venezuelan oil to reach the market.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the pressure is on to push for political change and fight drug trafficking.

Tankers headed to Venezuela changed course or became stationary following Saturday's predawn incursion.

Venezuela's massive reserves aren't enough (yet) Venezuela has more oil in the ground than any other country—303 billion barrels—but getting it out is another story.

Production remains near current levels of around 900,000 barrels per day, but that's nowhere near its historical peak of about three million barrels daily.

Real recovery will take years of stability and major investment from companies like Chevron.