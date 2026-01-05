India's stock market is getting a fresh wave of new investors
India's stock market has seen a big jump in new investors, especially from states like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.
Since 2020, investor numbers in these states have multiplied several times—Arunachal and Nagaland both hit 70,000 unique investors, while Meghalaya reached 90,000.
More young people and small-town folks are joining in
It's not just the big cities anymore: half of all new investors now come from tier-2 cities and smaller towns.
SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted that nearly 100,000 demat accounts are being opened daily, with growth increasingly coming from tier-2 and tier-3 towns, young professionals, the self-employed, senior citizens, and a growing number of women investors.
This local enthusiasm has helped offset foreign investor exits and pushed the BSE's value up by ₹30 lakh crore.
What's driving the change?
Cheaper internet, UPI payments, easy e-KYC signup, and better financial literacy programs have made investing way more accessible—even for those outside metro areas.
Big IPOs from brands like Meesho and Lenskart have added to the excitement.
States like Uttar Pradesh are also seeing millions join in thanks to their large youth population and growing internet reach.