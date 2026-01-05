India's stock market is getting a fresh wave of new investors

More young people and small-town folks are joining in

It's not just the big cities anymore: half of all new investors now come from tier-2 cities and smaller towns.

SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted that nearly 100,000 demat accounts are being opened daily, with growth increasingly coming from tier-2 and tier-3 towns, young professionals, the self-employed, senior citizens, and a growing number of women investors.

This local enthusiasm has helped offset foreign investor exits and pushed the BSE's value up by ₹30 lakh crore.