Venture capital firm warns founders to prepare for economic downturn

VC landscape is changing

Josh Wolfe from Lux didn't mince words about the "AI bubble," saying only a handful of AI startups really matter.

He told founders to stretch their cash, double-check debts, cut costs where tariffs bite, and plan for the worst.

This comes as venture capital itself is under pressure—lots of deals are down rounds or "bridges to nowhere," and there's less investment money floating around than we've seen in years.