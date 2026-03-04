Venture capital firm warns founders to prepare for economic downturn
Lux Capital just sent a heads-up to its startup founders, pointing out some worrying signs in the market—like falling bond yields even as stocks stay high.
They think this could mean a recession is coming, and they want startups to be ready.
VC landscape is changing
Josh Wolfe from Lux didn't mince words about the "AI bubble," saying only a handful of AI startups really matter.
He told founders to stretch their cash, double-check debts, cut costs where tariffs bite, and plan for the worst.
This comes as venture capital itself is under pressure—lots of deals are down rounds or "bridges to nowhere," and there's less investment money floating around than we've seen in years.
Why this warning matters
If you're into startups or tech, this matters:
Lux has called downturns before (venture firms have issued similar warnings in 2022 and at the start of the pandemic; Lux has also issued warnings in 2022 and in subsequent letters), so when they wave a caution flag about funding drying up and hype cooling off—especially around AI—it's worth paying attention.
It's all about staying smart and prepared when things get shaky.