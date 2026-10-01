Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh question SDTT restructuring approval
Tata Trusts is facing some internal tension after trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh questioned how a major restructuring plan for Tata Sons got the green light.
They say the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) backed the proposal without getting input from all trustees and flagged their concerns in a letter to SDTT trustees.
No trustee meeting on Tata merger
The duo pointed out there was no trustee meeting about this big move, which involves merging two companies into Tata Sons, even though Tata Trusts owns most of it.
They're worried about legal, financial, and even charitable impacts, with Singh calling for a closer look at whether SDTT's actions fit good governance.
The whole thing comes as Tata Sons deals with new financial rules and mandatory stock market listing requirements.