Venu Srinivasan backs listing of Tata Sons amid RBI review
Venu Srinivasan, vice chairman of Tata Trusts, is supporting the idea of taking Tata Sons public.
This move might be on the cards because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could soon label Tata Sons as a top-tier nonbank financial company (NBFC), which would push it to list.
If that happens, the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group could finally sell its 18.37% stake and pay down some debt.
Tata Trusts divided on public listing
Things aren't exactly smooth behind the scenes. There's disagreement within Tata Trusts about going public, especially since a 2025 resolution aimed to keep things private.
Now, regulatory pressure and demands from SP Group are stirring up debate. Plus, Srinivasan's recent resignation amid a separate trustee-eligibility controversy has highlighted deeper divisions just as important RBI reviews are around the corner.