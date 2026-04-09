Venu Srinivasan backs listing of Tata Sons amid RBI review Business Apr 09, 2026

Venu Srinivasan, vice chairman of Tata Trusts, is supporting the idea of taking Tata Sons public.

This move might be on the cards because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could soon label Tata Sons as a top-tier nonbank financial company (NBFC), which would push it to list.

If that happens, the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group could finally sell its 18.37% stake and pay down some debt.