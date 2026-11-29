Verizon eyes $6B acquisition of broadband provider Fidium
What's the story
Verizon is in talks to acquire Fidium, a fiber broadband provider, in a deal worth around $6 billion, Financial Times reported. The move is part of Verizon's strategy to expand its broadband services and compete with industry giants like Comcast and AT&T. The deal is still in its early stages, and the final terms could change as negotiations continue.
Market expansion
Fidium's growing prominence and Verizon's competitive landscape
Fidium, which mainly operates in the northeastern US, has been gaining popularity for its high-speed internet services.
The potential acquisition comes as Verizon looks to bolster its position against rivals such as Comcast and AT&T, who have also been investing heavily in their broadband infrastructure.
If finalized, this deal would be a major step for Verizon in expanding its market share in the fiber broadband sector.
Strategic move
Fiber network expansion and the shift to high-speed internet
Verizon has been focusing on expanding its fiber network to meet the growing demand for high-speed internet, especially as more consumers shift to remote work and streaming services.
The company believes that acquiring Fidium could provide a strategic advantage in reaching more customers and improving service delivery.
Industry analysts are closely watching these developments, as the outcome could have implications for the broader telecommunications landscape.
Business growth
Acquisition push amid broadband slowdown
The potential acquisition comes after Verizon's $9.6 billion purchase of Frontier Communications earlier this year to boost its high-speed internet business.
However, despite these investments, Verizon reported lower-than-expected broadband net additions in Q3.
CEO Dan Schulman said customers are increasingly preferring fiber over 5G-powered home internet service and demanding higher speeds when they do choose fixed-wireless access.