Vertical Aerospace is raising $100 million to advance 6-seat Valo aircraft

Founded by Stephen Fitzpatrick (also known for Ovo Energy), Vertical already has orders from JetSetGo in India and Heli Air Monaco.

It has also received major backing from the United Kingdom government and is working with Honeywell on making electric planes a normal thing in European skies.

Their goal? Certify the Valo by 2028 and start deliveries right after, so you might be hailing an air taxi sooner than you think.