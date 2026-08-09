Vertical Aerospace is raising $100 million to advance 6-seat Valo aircraft
Vertical Aerospace, the company behind those futuristic electric flying taxis, is in the process of raising $100 million to help bring its six-seat Valo aircraft closer to reality.
The deal is being handled by bankers at Jefferies and includes big names like Mudrick Capital Management and Yorkville Advisors, with potential new investors also involved.
Vertical Aerospace targets Valo certification 2028
Founded by Stephen Fitzpatrick (also known for Ovo Energy), Vertical already has orders from JetSetGo in India and Heli Air Monaco.
It has also received major backing from the United Kingdom government and is working with Honeywell on making electric planes a normal thing in European skies.
Their goal? Certify the Valo by 2028 and start deliveries right after, so you might be hailing an air taxi sooner than you think.