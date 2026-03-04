Vi becomes CSK's official communications partner for IPL 2026
Vodafone Idea (Vi) just inked a three-year deal to become the official communications partner of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), kicking off ahead of IPL 2026.
You'll spot Vi's logo on the leading leg of CSK players' jerseys, but there's more—fans can expect cool digital campaigns, in-stadium events, and chances for Vi users to score exclusive meet-and-greets, match tickets, and signed merch.
More than just a logo
This partnership isn't just about logos—it's about making the fan experience way more interactive.
Vi said it shares values like passion, performance, and resilience, while CSK described a shared commitment, aiming to connect fans through tech while supporting young cricket talent via the Super Kings Academy.
With IPL leaning into tech-driven fan engagement, this move puts both brands at the heart of where cricket culture is headed.