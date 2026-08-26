Vi, BSNL agree on nationwide network sharing: Report
What's the story
Vodafone Idea and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have reached an agreement to expand network sharing across all telecom circles, CNBC Awaaz reported. The development comes after a meeting between Vodafone Idea CEO Abhijit Kishore and BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Robert J Ravi on Tuesday. Under the arrangement, both companies are expected to enter into both intra-circle and inter-circle roaming agreements.
Benefits
Improved service accessibility for users
The proposed network-sharing arrangement is expected to improve service accessibility for both companies' subscribers.
This would allow users to access each other's networks across different service areas, thus enhancing connectivity.
The companies are expected to share network infrastructure such as telecom towers and optical fiber under this broader arrangement.
Financial impact
Potential revenue boost for both companies
The network-sharing deal could bring extra revenue to Vodafone Idea from BSNL subscribers using its network, especially in areas where BSNL's coverage is limited.
For BSNL, this arrangement could extend its reach in rural and other areas by leveraging Vodafone Idea's network.
The two companies already have an intra-circle roaming agreement in Delhi and Mumbai on a revenue-sharing basis.
Infrastructure sharing
Infrastructure sharing and cost reduction efforts
As of April 2026, BSNL had leased around 1,441 towers to Vodafone Idea, according to the Department of Telecommunications.
The broader discussions between the two telecom operators come as Vodafone Idea works to expand its network while managing capital requirements.
On the other hand, BSNL seeks to make greater use of infrastructure sharing to reduce costs and generate additional revenue.