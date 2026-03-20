Vi, BSNL join forces to share towers, fiber, and spectrum
Business
Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL are teaming up to share towers, fiber cables, and even spectrum, hoping to save money and improve coverage, especially as both have been struggling financially.
The talks were reported on March 20, 2026, with acknowledgment from the Department of Telecommunications and noting the government, which now owns nearly half of Vi after a major bailout.
What does this mean for users?
This move could mean better network quality for users and faster 5G rollout, plus it helps keep the telecom market competitive instead of letting just one or two companies dominate.
Both Vi and BSNL are also investing heavily in new 4G sites and upgrades.
If you use their services (or just want more options), this could be good news down the line.