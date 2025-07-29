Next Article
Vi Finance on Vi app: Apply for loans, invest in FDs
Vodafone Idea just rolled out Vi Finance on its app, teaming up with Aditya Birla Capital, Upswing Financial Technologies, and Credilio.
The goal? To make banking easier—think personal loans, fixed deposits, and credit cards—all handled digitally with minimal paperwork.
You can apply for a loan starting at ₹50,000 with interest rates from 10.99% per year.
Everything is available on the Vi app
Vi Finance also lets you invest in fixed deposits from just ₹1,000, offering interest rates up to 8.4%, and your money's insured up to ₹5 lakh per bank.
Plus, there are credit card options even if you don't have a credit history yet.
Everything's available right inside the Vi App for both Android and iOS—so no extra downloads needed.