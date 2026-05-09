Why Vodafone Idea has joined hands with PhysicsWallah in India

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with ed-tech company PhysicsWallah (PW) to offer integrated digital learning support for students in Rajasthan and UP East circle. The partnership will provide access to PhysicsWallah's educational OTT platform, 'Pi,' as a bundled benefit with select Vi prepaid recharge plans called Vi Edu+. The initiative aims to meet the rising demand for affordable and accessible digital learning solutions.

Educational access 'Pi' will be available through PhysicsWallah app and website Vi Edu+ is a first-of-its-kind prepaid offering that bundles unlimited connectivity with premium EdTech access. The plan will be available for students in Rajasthan and UP East to start with. Under this arrangement, the 'Pi' platform will be accessible via the PhysicsWallah app and website. The subscription lasts for 28 days, matching the prepaid cycle and ensuring uninterrupted learning without extra monthly fees.

Plan details Edu+ packs priced at ₹375 in Rajasthan Vi Edu+ prepaid packs will be priced at ₹375 in Rajasthan and ₹409 in UP East circle. The pack includes unlimited 4G/5G data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, along with access to PW Pi Pro for 28 days. This integration turns a mobile device into a complete study tool, making quality education accessible regardless of proximity to coaching centers.

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