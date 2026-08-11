Vi shares jump 3% as Q1 loss shrinks 43%

Vodafone Idea's net loss for the June quarter stood at ₹3,754 crore, down from ₹6,608 crore in the same period last year.

The company's consolidated EBITDA also grew by 9.1% YoY to ₹5,034 crore. This improvement was mainly due to a rise in subscribers and upgrades to high-speed broadband services.

Over 67% of its total subscriber base now uses 4G/5G services.