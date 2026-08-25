Vi shares jump over 8%: What's behind the sharp rally?

Vodafone Idea's stock has been on a stellar run this week, gaining over 7%.

The company's shares are up over 30% year-to-date and have more than doubled in the last year.

This strong performance comes as the company is reportedly close to finalizing a ₹35,000 crore funding deal with SBI.

The deal includes a ₹25,000 crore loan and ₹10,000 crore as credit.