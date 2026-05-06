Vi stock jumps 5% after Birla's comeback as non-executive chairman

Vodafone Idea 's shares witnessed a major spike of over 5% today. The surge comes after Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla was appointed as the new non-executive chairman of the debt-ridden telecom company. The stock price rose by 5.37% to ₹11.38 per share on both BSE and NSE in early trade today.

Leadership change Birla replaces Ravinder Takkar Birla will take over from Ravinder Takkar, who has resigned from the post but will continue to support him as non-executive vice-chairman. The board of directors at Vodafone Idea approved this leadership transition in a regulatory filing on April 5. The company reported a loss of ₹17,418 crore during the nine months ending December 2025 and its net worth was at a negative ₹87,744 crore.

Financial forecast Citi Research optimistic about Vi's future Despite the financial woes, Citi Research has a more optimistic view of Vodafone Idea after the recent AGR relief. The firm said that resolving long-standing dues significantly improves the company's financial position, although risks remain. The government recently reduced Vodafone Idea's adjusted gross revenue liability by about 27% to ₹64,046 crore after reassessing statutory dues.

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