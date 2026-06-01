How Airtel is helping Vodafone Idea add more subscribers

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is capitalizing on the ongoing debate over premium 5G connectivity to position itself as a provider of equal network access for all users. The move comes after the telecom operator added subscribers for the third consecutive month in April. Vi's latest social media campaign takes a dig at rival Bharti Airtel 's "Priority Postpaid" plans, promoting its own pro-consumer stance and advocating for a "fair and consistent" network experience for all customers.

Campaign details Campaign addresses net neutrality debate Vi's campaign comes at a time when Airtel's priority connectivity offering has sparked a wider net neutrality debate. The telecom operator took a jab at Bharti Airtel through a post on social media platform X. The post read, "Na kisi ko kum, na zyada. Sabko equal network ka vaada," with the tagline "Strong network. Sabka haq."

Equity emphasis Vi's messaging likely to dominate customer acquisition campaigns Vi's messaging around a "fair and consistent" network experience is likely to feature prominently in upcoming customer acquisition campaigns. The campaign comes as a pushback against preferential network access for select users. Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vodafone Idea, reiterated this stance in an official statement. He said, "Offering preferential speeds or services based on user profile raises questions around equity and the principles of an equal digital ecosystem."

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Market response Industry experts weigh in on Vi's campaign Analysts have noted that Vi's campaign reflects the reality of a telecom market where overall subscriber growth remains limited. Harish Bijoor, a brand consultant, said, "The best way to grow is often by winning customers from competitors rather than relying solely on organic subscriber additions." Neil Shah, Vice President of Research at Counterpoint, highlighted that Airtel has surpassed Vi in postpaid subscribers over the last few years and is now the leading postpaid brand in India.

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