'Vibe coders': Steven Bartlett's flight story hires AI tool users Business Mar 21, 2026

Steven Bartlett, host of The Diary of a CEO and co-founder of Flight Group (the parent company that includes Flight Story), is on the hunt for "vibe coders" (people who use AI tools to build software, even if they can't code in the traditional sense).

This new hiring approach was shared by Flight Story's innovation director, Isaac Martin, in mid-March 2026.