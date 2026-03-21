'Vibe coders': Steven Bartlett's flight story hires AI tool users
Steven Bartlett, host of The Diary of a CEO and co-founder of Flight Group (the parent company that includes Flight Story), is on the hunt for "vibe coders" (people who use AI tools to build software, even if they can't code in the traditional sense).
This new hiring approach was shared by Flight Story's innovation director, Isaac Martin, in mid-March 2026.
Engineers still check AI's output
Instead of looking for classic programmers, Flight Story now values candidates who bring real-world experience and can spot opportunities using AI.
Engineers still review what the AI creates to make sure it's solid and secure.
More focus on mindset than traditional qualifications
Bartlett is known for caring more about mindset than resumes.
His 35-question culture test looks for curiosity, flexibility, and a bias toward action, not just credentials.
As Christiana Brenton from Flight Story put it, they're after people ready to grow with change.