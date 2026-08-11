Vietnam's VinSpace to launch satellites on SpaceX Transporter in 2027
Business
Vietnam's VinSpace, part of the Vingroup family, is sending its satellites into space in 2027, with a little help from SpaceX.
Its satellites will hitch a ride on a SpaceX Transporter mission, sharing the launch with other customers.
This move is expected to support in-orbit technology testing, satellite capability development, international collaboration, and future commercial applications.
VinSpace seeks orbital testing and development
With this launch, VinSpace wants to test new tech in orbit, speed up their satellite know-how, and build connections worldwide.
They're working toward mastering everything from designing and building satellites to managing launches and providing data services.
Vingroup founder Pham Nhat Vuong holds most of the shares in this growing space venture.