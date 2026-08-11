Vijay Singh quits Sir Ratan Tata Trust before term end
What's the story
Vijay Singh, the Vice-Chairman of Tata Trusts, has resigned as a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) before the end of his current term on August 14. Singh, a former defense secretary and retired Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, will continue to serve as a trustee for another year at the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT). His decision comes amid ongoing internal differences and regulatory scrutiny within Tata Trusts.
Tenure details
Singh's long association with SRTT
Singh's resignation marks the end of a long association with the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.
He had previously served as Secretary in the Department of Ayush and the Department of Road Transport and Highways, and worked with the Ministry of Health, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Information & Broadcasting, and the Department of Culture in various capacities.
He was also a member of the Union Public Service Commission until April 2013.
Singh will continue to serve at SDTT for another year.
Resignation context
Ongoing internal differences and regulatory scrutiny at Tata Trusts
Singh's resignation comes amid ongoing internal differences and regulatory scrutiny within Tata Trusts.
He had previously sought an independent inquiry from the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner over a 1989 transfer of Tata Sons shares.
In May, he and fellow vice-chairman Venu Srinivasan resigned from the Tata Education and Development Trust after their reappointments were challenged by Mehli Mistry, who questioned their eligibility to serve as trustees.