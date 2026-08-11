Vijay Singh quits Sir Ratan Tata Trust before term end

Singh's resignation marks the end of a long association with the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

He had previously served as Secretary in the Department of Ayush and the Department of Road Transport and Highways, and worked with the Ministry of Health, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Information & Broadcasting, and the Department of Culture in various capacities.

He was also a member of the Union Public Service Commission until April 2013.

Singh will continue to serve at SDTT for another year.