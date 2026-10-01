Vijay Singh seeks probe into SDTT's role in Tata Sons

Singh is uneasy that SDTT's big stake in Tata Sons is pulling it into business activities that might not fit its charitable mission.

He's worried this could break tax rules and put SDTT's tax-exempt status at risk.

Singh also says Srinivasan's exclusion from key decisions has been a concern and has sought suspension or removal of trustees as consequential action based on the findings of the inquiry.

For now, he wants the current board to stay as is until things are sorted out.