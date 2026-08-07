Vikram Solar posts Q1 FY2027 profit drop 85% to ₹20cr
Business
Vikram Solar just saw its profits drop sharply, down 85% to ₹20 crore in Q1 FY2027, mostly because expenses shot up to ₹1,550.49 crore.
Still, the company's revenue actually grew by 38%, hitting ₹1,563 crore, showing that demand for solar solutions is strong even as costs rise.
Vikram Solar expands Gangaikondan to 9GW
Vikram Solar is ramping up its manufacturing facility in Gangaikondan, Tamil Nadu.
The plant's capacity will expand from 6 GW to 9 GW and is expected to be commissioned by FY29.