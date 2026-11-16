Vikram Solar profit falls 95% to ₹6cr, shares down 8.93%
Vikram Solar's stock took as much as an 8.93% hit this week after the company's quarterly profits crashed: net profit fell 95%, dropping from ₹128 crore last year to just ₹6 crore now.
The main reasons? Lower revenue thanks to monsoon conditions and delayed projects.
Vikram Solar EBITDA down 57%
Earnings (EBITDA) also dropped sharply, down 57%, and margins shrank from 21.1% to just 9.3%.
This isn't just about Vikram Solar: India's solar market as a whole saw installations fall by 25% this quarter.
Still, the company says these are temporary issues and is staying optimistic, especially since its IPO last year was a big hit with investors.