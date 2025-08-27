Vikran Engineering IPO: 2.5x bids received on Day 1 Business Aug 27, 2025

Vikran Engineering's IPO kicked off strong, getting bids for about 14 crore shares—2.5 times what was on offer—on the very first day.

Non-institutional and retail investors led the charge, while qualified institutional buyers were less enthusiastic, filling about 40% of their quota.

The IPO is open for bidding until August 29, 2025.