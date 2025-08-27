Next Article
Nominations open for ET MSME Awards 2025
The ET MSME Awards 2025 are in full swing, celebrating India's most innovative micro, small, and medium enterprises.
Nominations are open until August 31, with winners announced later this year across 22 categories like manufacturing, services, and ecosystem enablers.
Why these awards matter
These awards spotlight MSMEs making real impact—think a Bengaluru medtech startup helping reduce maternal deaths or a Mumbai team turning waste into opportunity.
With over 66 million MSMEs powering more than 30% of India's GDP and employing around 250 million people, the recognition can help businesses grow faster and inspire new ideas across the country.