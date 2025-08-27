China stocks gain as government pushes AI initiative

AI, cloud, and semiconductor stocks lead the charge

AI, cloud computing, and semiconductor stocks led the charge—China's CSI AI Index hit a record high with a 5.5% jump, and Cambricon Technologies soared over 8% after swinging to profit in the first half of 2025.

Still, not everything is rosy: industrial profits have been slipping for months, so analysts are cautious about how long this rally can last.

Investors will be watching closely for updates at the Fourth Plenary in October.