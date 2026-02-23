'Viksit Bharat 2047': Goyal lays out roadmap for $2tn exports
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal just laid out a big plan at the National Quality Conclave 2026 in Delhi, urging industries to aim for "zero defect, zero effect" as part of India's push toward Viksit Bharat 2047.
He introduced a five-step strategy to boost quality and sustainability in exports, all geared toward hitting an ambitious $2 trillion export target—split evenly between goods and services—over the next six to seven years.
Training, testing, and infrastructure
This isn't just about big numbers—Goyal's plan includes better training for workers, stricter standards from start to finish, faster testing, and smarter infrastructure.
The conclave brought together leaders from sectors like textiles and pharma that drive both exports and employment generation.
Plus, with India signing nine major trade deals recently covering most of the world's economy, there are more global opportunities opening up than ever before.