Vinay Dube backs airports owning airlines, Rahul Bhatia warns
Business
Akasa Air's founder and CEO Vinay Dube thinks airport operators should be allowed to own airlines, saying it could shake up competition in India's skies.
This idea comes as the Adani Group pushes for a rule change, but not everyone is convinced: IndiGo founder and MD Rahul Bhatia worries about conflicts of interest and points out there are no global examples of this working.
Akasa expands fleet, reportedly seeks $110 million
Even with financial challenges (a ₹1,983 crore loss last year), Akasa Air is expanding fast.
It is reportedly trying to raise $110 million to tackle rising fuel costs and a weak rupee, flying 40 planes now with 186 more on order through 2032.
The airline averaged 185 daily flights recently and boosted its team to over 5,400 employees.