Vinay Dube says Akasa Air will be profitable sooner

The airline recorded 38-40% top-line growth in FY26 (financial year 2025-26) and EBITDA margins improved by over 60% year-on-year.

With its fleet now at 40 Boeing 737 MAX planes (and three more on the way), Akasa is also hiring pilots again and rolling out a cadet program as it gears up for big expansion: 186 new planes by 2032.

No fresh fundraising is needed; they say they are financially solid.