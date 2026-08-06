Vinay Dube says Akasa Air will be profitable sooner
Business
Akasa Air is confident it will hit profitability earlier than expected.
CEO Vinay Dube credits strong business basics and rapid growth, saying, "We achieve scale and we will get to profitability. It is just a matter of time."
Akasa revenue up 38% to 40%
The airline recorded 38-40% top-line growth in FY26 (financial year 2025-26) and EBITDA margins improved by over 60% year-on-year.
With its fleet now at 40 Boeing 737 MAX planes (and three more on the way), Akasa is also hiring pilots again and rolling out a cadet program as it gears up for big expansion: 186 new planes by 2032.
No fresh fundraising is needed; they say they are financially solid.