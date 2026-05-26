VinFast appoints founder's son Pham Nhat Quan Anh as chairman Business May 26, 2026

VinFast, Vietnam's electric car brand, just handed the chairman role to Pham Nhat Quan Anh, who happens to be the founder's son.

He's stepping in as part of a bigger push for global growth, especially since VinFast is facing some serious financial hurdles.

Quan Anh takes over from Le Thi Thu Thuy, and the switch became official on May 23.