Vinod Khosla family buys Seattle Seahawks for $9.612 billion
Big news in the NFL: Vinod Khosla and his family have taken over as owners of the Seattle Seahawks, sealing the deal for a massive $9.612 billion, one of the largest sports franchise sales ever.
The purchase was approved by NFL owners in late August and wrapped up on September 3, 2026, in accordance with the wishes of the late Paul Allen.
Khoslas take leadership, sell 49ers stake
The Khoslas say they are excited about joining a team with such a strong "championship culture" and are committed to building deeper connections with fans in the Pacific Northwest.
Vinod Khosla steps in as chair, Neeru Khosla will be the team's controlling owner and president of the Seahawks Charitable Foundation, and their son Neal is vice chair.
Their group also includes 12 co-investors, and to follow league rules, they have sold their stake in another NFL team (the 49ers).