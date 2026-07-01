Virat Kohli-backed Agilitas plans to buy this Yuvraj Singh-supported company
What's the story
Agilitas, a sports goods manufacturing start-up backed by cricket superstar Virat Kohli, is in advanced talks to acquire Sports365. The latter is a retailer of sports accessories and equipment. The acquisition comes as part of Agilitas's plan to expand its customer base. However, the financial details of the deal remain undisclosed at this stage.
Company history
The rise and fall of Sports365
Founded in 2012 by Sekhar Garisa and Vishal Gupta, Sports365 was one of India's first e-commerce platforms for sporting goods. The company was co-founded by Indian tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi and later drew other high-profile names like cricketer Yuvraj Singh, actor Lara Dutta, and international squash player Dipika Pallikal. Despite a peak annual revenue of ₹46 crore in FY21, the business slowed down after the pandemic with revenues falling to around ₹2 crore in FY25.
Growth strategy
Agilitas's acquisition spree and funding details
Agilitas, co-founded by former Puma executives Abhishek Ganguly, Atul Bajaj, and Amit Prabhu, has been on an acquisition spree. The company recently acquired Mochiko shoes and the long-term licensing rights to Loto. It also relaunched One8, Kohli's sporting brand. Since its inception in 2023, Agilitas has raised over $90 million from various investors including Kohli himself, actress Anushka Sharma, Rainmatter, Yuvraj Singh among others.