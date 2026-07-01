Virat Kohli-backed Agilitas plans to buy this Yuvraj Singh-supported company

Company history

The rise and fall of Sports365

Founded in 2012 by Sekhar Garisa and Vishal Gupta, Sports365 was one of India's first e-commerce platforms for sporting goods. The company was co-founded by Indian tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi and later drew other high-profile names like cricketer Yuvraj Singh, actor Lara Dutta, and international squash player Dipika Pallikal. Despite a peak annual revenue of ₹46 crore in FY21, the business slowed down after the pandemic with revenues falling to around ₹2 crore in FY25.