Visa lets you turn credit card rewards into savings for kids

Visa announced plans to let US cardholders direct their credit card rewards into Trump Accounts—special, tax-advantaged investment accounts for kids under 18. These accounts, created by the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act, give eligible US citizens under 18 with a Social Security number a $1,000 Treasury seed contribution for newborns born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, invested in index funds, and can be opened for older children without the $1,000.

How does it work? With help from US banks, you don't need to spend extra—your everyday purchases can grow your child's savings.

The program is slated to launch in early July 2026.

Families can contribute up to $5,000 per child each year after filling out a few forms.

What happens when your kid turns 18? Once the child hits 18, the money's theirs—for college, buying a home, or even starting a business.

It's all about helping families build real savings and invest in their future.