Visakhapatnam hosts vendor development program at Ratan Tata Innovation Hub
Visakhapatnam is hosting a two-day Vendor Development Program on October 2 and 3 at the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, where more than 30 women entrepreneurs will showcase everything from handmade crafts and clothing to cakes and biscuits.
The event is all about supporting women-led businesses, helping them connect with new people, and giving their ideas a bigger platform.
Program includes compliance and marketing sessions
Running from 1pm to 8pm each day, the program features practical sessions on business basics like compliance and marketing.
The first day is focused on networking and building business awareness, while day two brings product demos and chances for collaborations.
With dedicated stalls for each entrepreneur, visitors can chat directly with women entrepreneurs, making it a great space for fresh connections and inspiration.