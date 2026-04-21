Vishaal Gupta: AI will create more roles than it displaces
At the Pearson Skill Summit 2026, Vishaal Gupta, Pearson India chair, shared a positive outlook on AI, saying it's more about creating new opportunities than taking jobs away.
In his words: Vishaal Gupta said AI will create more roles than it displaces, encouraging everyone to see tech as a tool for growth, not something to fear.
Pearson builds AI hub with Telangana
Pearson is teaming up with governments, industries, and over 5,000 institutions to make sure students actually learn the skills companies want, especially in AI.
Their latest move? Partnering with Telangana to build an AI hub in Hyderabad and working with big IT firms so employees can keep upskilling.
Gupta summed it up: their mission is turning classroom learning into real-world skills that help grads compete globally.