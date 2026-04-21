Vishaal Gupta: AI will create more roles than it displaces

Pearson builds AI hub with Telangana

Pearson is teaming up with governments, industries, and over 5,000 institutions to make sure students actually learn the skills companies want, especially in AI.

Their latest move? Partnering with Telangana to build an AI hub in Hyderabad and working with big IT firms so employees can keep upskilling.

Gupta summed it up: their mission is turning classroom learning into real-world skills that help grads compete globally.