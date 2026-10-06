Vishal Nirmiti IPO allotment finalized today for ₹178-cr issue
Business
Vishal Nirmiti's IPO allotment is being finalized today, October 6, after a three-day bidding rush for the ₹178-crore issue.
If you applied, you can check your status on the BSE or NSE sites or through MUFG Intime India.
Refunds Oct 7 listing Oct 8
Didn't get shares? Refunds start rolling out on Wednesday, October 7.
If you did get lucky, your shares will hit your Demat account that same day.
The company's shares are set to list on BSE and NSE this Thursday, October 8.
IPO oversubscribed 1.71x non-institutional investors led
The IPO was oversubscribed by 1.71 times, meaning way more people wanted in than there were shares available.
Non-institutional investors led the pack with the highest bids.
The funds raised will help Vishal Nirmiti with working capital and loan repayments.