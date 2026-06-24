Vishal Sikka returns with Hang Ten Systems and raises $32 million
Business
Vishal Sikka, who used to lead Infosys, is back with a new AI venture called Hang Ten Systems.
The company just scored $32 million in seed funding, thanks to big names like Mayfield and Aramco Ventures.
Hang Ten's mission? Make it way easier for businesses to use AI: think faster code generation and handy libraries of reusable skills.
Hang Ten targets enterprise automation globally
Hang Ten is building smart software that can automate things like finance, HR, and product development, saving companies time and money.
With fresh funding, they're planning to grow their team worldwide and ramp up operations.
Sikka's track record in enterprise AI gives this project extra credibility, and investors like Mayfield believe AI will soon be a game-changer for how businesses compete.