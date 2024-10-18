Summarize Simplifying... In short Post-merger, Vistara flights will operate under the Air India brand, but Vistara's hospitality will continue till early next year.

Vistara to operate with 'AI 2' code post merger

Vistara in-flight experience to continue post-merger with Air India

By Akash Pandey 06:30 pm Oct 18, 202406:30 pm

What's the story As the merger between Vistara and Air India nears completion, passengers have expressed concerns about the future of Vistara's renowned hospitality standards. However, recent updates from both airlines clarify that flyers can expect a smooth transition and continued focus on customer experience even after merger. Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Limited is set to formally merge with Air India. The transition started on September 3 and the merger will be completed on November 12, 2024.

Hospitality continuity

Hospitality continues till early 2025

After the merger, all flights will be operated under the Air India brand. The Vistara website will redirect passengers to Air India site for bookings and redemptions from November 12 onward Despite the merger, passengers will still be able to experience Vistara's hospitality till early next year. The transition of Vistara aircraft into Air India livery will be gradual due to operational considerations. Hence, the Vistara network and crew will continue to operate as a pair till early next year.

Flight identification

How to identify flights operated by Vistara aircraft

Post-merger, Air India flights operated by Vistara aircraft will be identifiable by a prefix "2" and a four-digit number. For instance, flight UK 955 will become AI 2955. This applies to international and domestic routes alike. However, it is to be noted that due to engineering requirements, groundings, and operational swaps, the type of aircraft used for certain flights may change.

Rebranding process

Air India's rebranding and loyalty program transition

Air India unveiled its new branding in August 2023. Unlike regular rebranding exercises, this change has been gradual across touchpoints like inflight cutlery, boarding passes, and airport brandings. Members of Club Vistara will be seamlessly transitioned to Air India's Flying Returns program, which will evolve into the newly branded 'Maharaja Club.' The catering services from Vistara will also extend to Air India post-merger.